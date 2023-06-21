Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement of a new Social Housing Scheme at North Street, Lurgan.
The Upper Bann representative said: "I am pleased to report that I have received confirmation from Arbour Housing Association that they intend to build 42 properties for social housing at Lower North Street on the junction with Kilmaine Street.
"The proposed scheme has received support from the Housing Executive and reflects the urgent need for social housing, particularly in the North Lurgan area.
"This is a welcome and timely development which will alleviate some of the housing stress in Lurgan.
"I will continue to liaise with the Housing Executive and housing associations to deliver social housing right across Upper Bann and help plug the huge gap that exists in this sector."