More than 40 properties are to be built in Lurgan by Arbour Housing Association as the urgent need for social housing surges in the Co Armagh town.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement of a new Social Housing Scheme at North Street, Lurgan.

Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh where Arbour Housing Association is set to build 42 new social housing homes. Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd welcomed confirmation of the project. (Photo courtesy of Google)

The Upper Bann representative said: "I am pleased to report that I have received confirmation from Arbour Housing Association that they intend to build 42 properties for social housing at Lower North Street on the junction with Kilmaine Street.

"The proposed scheme has received support from the Housing Executive and reflects the urgent need for social housing, particularly in the North Lurgan area.

"This is a welcome and timely development which will alleviate some of the housing stress in Lurgan.