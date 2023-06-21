Register
Confirmation that 42 social houses are to be built in Lurgan is welcomed by Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd

More than 40 properties are to be built in Lurgan by Arbour Housing Association as the urgent need for social housing surges in the Co Armagh town.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement of a new Social Housing Scheme at North Street, Lurgan.

Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh where Arbour Housing Association is set to build 42 new social housing homes. Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd welcomed confirmation of the project. (Photo courtesy of Google)Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh where Arbour Housing Association is set to build 42 new social housing homes. Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd welcomed confirmation of the project. (Photo courtesy of Google)
The Upper Bann representative said: "I am pleased to report that I have received confirmation from Arbour Housing Association that they intend to build 42 properties for social housing at Lower North Street on the junction with Kilmaine Street.

"The proposed scheme has received support from the Housing Executive and reflects the urgent need for social housing, particularly in the North Lurgan area.

"This is a welcome and timely development which will alleviate some of the housing stress in Lurgan.

"I will continue to liaise with the Housing Executive and housing associations to deliver social housing right across Upper Bann and help plug the huge gap that exists in this sector."

