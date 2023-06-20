The fifth year of the Angela McCabe Memorial Cup in Craigavon will see even more teams take part as the tournament grows in success.

Taking place this year on August 6, starting at 1pm in Craigavon City Football Club pitches, the tournament is expecting folks from Dungannon, Newry, London, Crumlin, Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Craigavon. They are all paying for their own travel to make this event. Currently there are 8 confirmed teams, with17 interested.

Frank McCabe lost his wife Angela in March 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Having played with Craigavon City FC, Frank’s team mates and many friends and work colleagues of Frank and Angela rallied round the family and Frank, with help from their children Emma and Michael, have been running the charity tournament every year since in aid of the Southern Area Hospice.

Frank and Angela McCabe from Craigavon with their two children Michael and Emma.

Frank said: “When someone is taken from us, it's so important to keep their spirit alive. In honour of Angela, we would like to give back to those who helped in her fight and finally find peace from her pain. Every day there are people who's work is to help others, who just like Angela, fought bravely through it all. Her last wish was to be in the hospice. The care and support was so much appreciated, however many more will need the hospice services.

"So, with every single donation raised, it will help to ensure that our loved ones are cared for and have the guidance and support when they need it most. We will be holding the Angela McCabe cup tournament on Sunday 6th August @ Craigavon City FC from 1pm onwards. £10 per player. Contact me Frank 07934498982 for players information. Everyone welcome! Food and refreshments available.”

One of the teams who took part in the Angela McCabe Memorial Cup in recent years. Held at Craigavon City Football Club the annual tournament raises money for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry, Co Armagh.

The Southern Area Hospice said it is delighted to be a beneficiary of the annual Angela McCabe Cup, a charity football tournament.

A spokesperson for the Southern Area Hospice said: “The Hospice are encouraging people to take part because by doing so you will be helping patients who have received a palliative diagnosis live well with their condition. The cost is only £10 per player and you simply contact Frank on 07934498982 for more information and to register.

