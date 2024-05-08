Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr McNeill, who was 41 years of age and from the Glenarm area, died after a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Carnlough Road, shortly before 3.30pm, on Tuesday, May 7.

Two young children, who were passengers in the car, were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

In a tribute on the club’s social media platform, Carnlough Swifts said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce we have lost a Swifts legend, a good friend, a daddy, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a son. Connor McNeill was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident.

Connor McNeill. Photo issued by PSNI

"Our deepest sympathy goes to Connor’s two beautiful children, Lucy and Ollie and his wife Emma. Also to his father Hugh, brothers, Mark, Seamus, Dan and Hugh Pat and his sister Annette and also to wider McNeill family.

"Connor was a legend with the Swifts and was an integral part of every trophy won in the last 15 years. Everyone in the village and surrounding area will miss Connor’s personality, warmth and sporting opinion.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the community is heartbroken following the incident.

The North Antrim representative said: “It’s tragic to learn that a man has been killed in a road traffic collision near Broughshane and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

"The local community of Glenarm and further afield have been left heartbroken by this accident and will rally around to support the family in what will be difficult days to come.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“Police have appealed to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time with dash cam footage to assist their inquiries.”