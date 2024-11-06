Conor Molloy: Fundraiser, set up by Gilford Amateur Boxing Club, raises more than £31k, as family remain at his bedside in Australia
It is understood Mr Molloy, originally from Gilford, is currently in intensive care in hospital after a serious incident.
His parents have gone to Australia to be by his bedside and have been in touch with friends in Gilford to ask for people to pray for Conor.
Gilford Amateur Boxing Club, which has set up a GoFundMe Page to help support the family, said: “Unfortunately Gilford lad Conor Molloy is fighting for his life out in Australia. His family have had to fly out to be at his bedside.
"Can we help make things a little bit easier financially. Together as a village and as a district. Please show your support.”
Meanwhile Tullylish GAC said Conor’s family had been in touch asking for prayers for Conor.