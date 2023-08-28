Construction Industry Training Board NI bursary for Built Environment students now open

A student bursary award, aimed at encouraging Northern Ireland school leavers to consider a career in construction and undertake a third level Built Environment qualification, is now open for applications.

The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) is giving 12 first year full time students from across Northern Ireland the opportunity to obtain £1,000 towards the cost of their training.

To qualify applicants must have applied to study a third level Built Environment-related qualification at Level 4 or above with a Northern Ireland training provider.

Following the completion of an application form, applicants are entered into a random computer draw for one of the 12 awards.

From left, student Beth McGann, Barry Neilson Chief Executive CITB NI, Amanda Stevenson Project Manager CITB NI and student Caelan Fisher. Picture: Paul Burgman

With such varied and wide-ranging opportunities, a career in construction is challenging, exciting and rewarding. From the design, construction and maintenance of buildings and infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, tunnels, and waterways, construction boasts a variety of careers including skilled trades, IT, marketing,project management, design and much more.

New emerging digital technologies are rapidly changing the Built Environment landscape. With Building Information Modelling, Drone usage and Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, Computer Aided Design (CAD) and even nanotechnology on the rise, companies are actively seeking to recruit people with these skills.

Announcing the 12 bursary awards for Built Environment students, CITB NI Chief Executive, Barry Neilson OBE said: “CITB NI is delighted to announce that applications for the Built Environment Bursary Award for third level students are now open. This is fantastic support for undergraduates in their first year. The bursary aims to encourage school leavers to consider a career in construction and undertake a third level Built Environment related qualification.

"All applicants need to do is visit our website, ensure they meet the criteria set out in the terms and conditions, fill in and submit the application form. We wish everyone applying this year the very best of luck.”