Construction of new 'world class' Dundonald International Ice Bowl gets underway

Building work has officially started on the site of the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was joined by a number stakeholders to cut the first sod, highlighting the significance of this project for the local council area, greater Belfast and for the whole of Northern Ireland.

The Ice Bowl will remain open for business throughout the construction phase and was bustling with families enjoying skating and bowling during the half term holidays last week.

Councillor Kurtis Dickson described it was “an honour” to mark the milestone.

Jeff Baum, Belfast Giants Player; Johnny Gilmore, Figure Skater; Gavin Robinson, MP; Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Mayor; Karl McKillop, Construction Director, Heron Bros; Cllr Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee; David Burns, LCCC Chief Executive; Louise Moore, LCCC Director; Sienna Hooper, Figure Skater; Alison Davidson, long serving member of staff at the Ice Bowl. Picture: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

"I am very proud of what our council has set out to achieve. This landmark project will have far reaching benefits in terms of employment, regeneration, access to leisure services and providing great value family entertainment. I am particularly pleased to see how inclusion and disabled access have also been factored into the plans.

"We are investing £55m locally, but the benefits are far reaching, contributing to regeneration and economic growth at a regional level. I would like to thank the UK Government for their financial contribution to help deliver one of our most ambitious plans to date.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee outlined the benefits to the local community.

"It is exciting to see machinery onsite as we watch our plans starting to become reality. This investment will undoubtedly lead to improvements in the health and wellbeing of local people, providing employment and increased opportunities to engage in physical activity with affordable access to a state-of-the-art gym, Olympic sized ice rink and bowling.

"With over 700,000 visitors each year, from the outset we are focused on ensuring that there is no disruption for our valued Vitality members and customers. I look forward to welcoming everyone to our flagship facility.”

Heron Bros Ltd has been appointed as the contractor to deliver the project.

Karl McKillop, construction director said: “At Heron Bros, we have extensive experience in delivering large scale, sports, leisure and community projects. We are delighted to partner with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to construct their new facility. This promises to be a world class leisure, entertainment and tourism venue.

"The team are onsite and ready to get going, implementing new and innovative ideas to deliver on LCCC’s vision for a better future.”