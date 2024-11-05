A special festive celebratory event has been planned to help mark the 50th anniversary of the St Mark’s Church of Ireland building on Ballymacash Road.

The foundation stone was laid for the current building in 1974 and services have been taking place at the site since 1975.

To mark five decades since the church became operational, a series of events will be taking place.

A Christmas tree festival has been organised by the congregation as the main event for the anniversary commemorations.

St Mark's Church, Lisburn. (Pic: Google).

The festive event will run on November 29 (2pm-5pm), November 30 (10am-4pm) and December 1 (2pm-5pm).

The theme of the festival is ‘Love Came down at Christmas.’

A spokesperson for the church explained: “The trees will be laid out in a trail from the church door, with a one way system through the church and in the main hall.

"A programme and signage will provide information about each of the trees. The Canon Jones Hall will be set up for tea and coffee and seasonal refreshments.

"There will be no entry fee for the festival. There will be two carboys for donations from visitors, and there will be a charge for those who want to have tea or coffee afterwards. All money raised will go towards parish funds.”

The spokesperson added: “The trees have been sponsored by parish groups, schools and community groups and businesses.

"Additionally, there will be a prayer tree at the entrance to the church, trees for Christmas Past and Christmas Present and trees which

remember those baptized in St Mark’s and our loved ones who are no longer with us.

"During the three days of the festival, we will have a variety of musicians performing in the church, including our church organists and music group and choirs from our local schools (Ballymacash PS will formally open the festival for us).

"You can enjoy the music as you wander round the trail, or sit quietly in the church and listen. Everyone is welcome.”

A ‘mini Christmas tree’ competion has been organised for young people from across the local community. Trees can be made by anyone under the age of 18 using any material/ They must be no taller than 60cm. Entries will be on display during the festival.

For more information, check out the St Mark's Church, Lisbur Facebook page.