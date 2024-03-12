Cookstown councillor praises 'quick response' of emergency services to rescuing woman from blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Féin's John McNamee said but for the quick rescue efforts by the emergency services there could have been a very different outcome.

"We're fortunate that there was not a more serious outcome to this incident," the councillor added. “I would thank the rescue services for their fast response and handling of this incident.”

Police say they are treating the fire in the Sullenboy Park estate as arson and have appealed for information.

Appliances from Cookstown and Dungannon attending the flat fire on Sunday night. Credit: Pacemaker

They said some damage was also caused to the inside of the property.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIF&S) said at 11.09 pm on Sunday night, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered an apartment on the first floor and led a woman to safety

He said they administered oxygen therapy to the woman, who is in her 30s, at the scene before transferring her to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Sinn Féin Councillor John McNamee has praised the response of the emergency services to Sunday night's fire. Credit: Submitted

Two appliances – from Cookstown Fire Station and one appliance from Dungannon Fire Station – attended the incident.

The NIF&R spokesperson added: "The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.10 am (Monday 11 March)."

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire is being treated as arson and enquiries continue.