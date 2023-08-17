Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin has urged everyone who is eligible to ensure they are accessing their entitlement to pension credits.

Councillor Martin said in a statement: “One of the most frequent issues we come across dealing with constituents is the lack of uptake of benefit entitlements. Pension credits are among the most overlooked of those entitlements.”

“Pension Credit can provide you with extra money to help with your living costs if you’re over State Pension age and on a low income,” she said.

“It can help with housing costs and you can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, a pension, savings or own your own home.

Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Martin has urged everyone who is eligible to ensure they are accessing their entitlement to pension credits. Credit: JPIMedia

“It is separate from your State Pension and extra help may be available if you’re a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child or young person.

“If you get Pension Credit you can also get other help, such as Housing Benefit, support for mortgage interest, a free TV licence if you’re aged 75 or over, help with NHS dental treatment, glasses and transport costs for hospital appointments and help with your heating costs.

“You can check your eligibility and apply online at the NI Direct website. If you need help with your application you can contact your local Mid Ulster SDLP representative or the constituency office.”