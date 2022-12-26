Three people have died following a Boxing Day road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

A police investigation has opened into the crash, which happened in Cookstown on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

"The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The Dungannon Road near Cookstown where three people died following a road traffic crash on Boxing Day.

"Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.

"An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22.”

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Dungannon Road, which had been closed for a time following the collision, has now reopened.

The scene of the fatal crash on the Dungannon Road, Cookstown.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said the local community is “devastated” following the fatal crash.

"This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said “My heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full recovery.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the news as “heartbreaking".

"I just can’t imagine the horror those who survived have endured and the scene faced by the emergency services.

"Life is so precious and so fragile. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” he said.

DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident and the families and communities impacted by such a devastating loss.

