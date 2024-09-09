A public inquiry into the proposed Cookstown bypass scheme will begin this October, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the proposed A29 bypass is of strategic importance to the town and its surrounding area as it aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce journey times and improve road safety and the town centre environment.

“As with all major road schemes a number of statutory processes must be completed. As part of that process, earlier this year, my Department held a public consultation on the draft Statutory Orders for the scheme and during this a number of representations were received,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the proposed A29 Cookstown bypass is of strategic importance to the town and its surrounding area as it aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce journey times and improve road safety and the town centre environment. Picture: pixabay

“I am committed to working with the local community, businesses and all those impacted to ensure that all issues are appropriately discussed and considered. I have therefore agreed to hold an independent public inquiry.

"This will be held at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, starting at 10am on Tuesday, October 22 and I would encourage all interested parties to attend.

"Public inquiries are a standard procedure in major infrastructure schemes and following the completion of the Inquiry and the receipt of the final report my Department will give full consideration to any recommendations made before any decision is made to move forward with construction.”

The proposed scheme comprises of approximately four kilometres of carriageway extending from Loughry roundabout on the A29 Dungannon Road to the south of Cookstown, to a proposed new roundabout on the A29 Moneymore Road to the north. There would also be carriageway improvements to Sandholes Link Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the proposed scheme, a new shared footway/cycleway would be created along the length of the bypass, connecting to the existing pedestrian and cycle network. A new shared footway/cycleway is also proposed on Sandholes Link Road.

The route has been designed as a wide single carriageway, with overtaking opportunities in both directions. New roundabouts will be situated at intersections with the Killymoon Road, Cloghog Road and Moneymore Road with hard strips and verges on both sides with a design speed of 100kph (60mph).

It is also proposed to commission a separate feasibility study on how the decongestion benefits of the proposed bypass can facilitate the enhancement and reshaping of Cookstown town centre to promote sustainable travel choices, connect people and communities and create a thriving and liveable space.