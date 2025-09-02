Cookstown: First of two 'big clean ups' for north end of town to take place on Saturday - volunteers wanted

The first of two big ‘clean ups’ in the north end area of Cookstown is taking place this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Cookstown North Community Group, the first clean up will focus on the Monrush area on September 6.

The group are expected to announce a separate date for a tidy up of the Millburn area in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson appealed to anyone who has spare time to on Saturday morning to consider joining in the clean up.

Monrush in Cookstown is the first area for a clean up, followed by Millburn. Credit: Google

"It's the first time the community group has organised a clean up day and it's a very worthwhile initiative, " he said.

"Cleaning and tidying up the estates will give the people a sense of pride in the areas they live.

"I intend to take part on Saturday and would encourage anyone with spare time to consider joining in."

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan welcomed the clean ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are part of a number of ongoing intitatives in this part of the town and I would encourage local people to get involved,” he said.

“It will not only help clean up the area, but will encourage a community spirit and pride in the local area.”

In a statement on social media, Cookstown North Community Group said the clean up will start at 9am on Saturday morning with the meeting point at the salt box at the top of Princess Avenue.

"Taking part in the clean up is not only about tidying up, it's about helping each other. Some of our neighbours may not be fit or able to tackle this work themselves, and your involvement will make a real difference in keeping the estate safe and pleasant for everyone. Even the smallest contribution of time will help make our shared spaces more enjoyable for all,” they stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group say all equipment will be provided, and refreshments will be available for volunteers.

"Whether you can spare an hour or the whole morning, your participation will have a lasting impact,” the group continued. “We look forward to seeing you there and working together to keep Monrush at its very best.”