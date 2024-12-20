Cookstown man Craig Ballentine detained in Dubai over Google review home for Christmas
The Ulster Unionist Party Cookstown representative said it was good news for Craig, his family and friends to have him home for Christmas.
"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to secure Craig's release," he said, thanking party colleagues UUP leader Reg Empey and Tom Elliott for their contribution.
Mr Wilson expressed the hope that matters in the UAE would work out favourably for Mr Ballentine.
The 33-year-old Tyrone man was detained while on holiday in UAE in relation to negative comments about his former employer in Dubai.
After he was accused of slander under the UAE's strict cybercrime laws which carry a potential jail sentence, a campaign swung into action to have him returned home.
Among the politicans who took up his cause was First Minister Michelle O'Neill and MLA for Mid Ulster.
On arriving at Dublin airport on Thursday, Mr Ballentine told BBC Northern Ireland that his release had been a “Christmas miracle.”
He said that all he wanted was to get home for Christmas to his family.