Cookstown man Craig Ballentine detained in Dubai over Google review home for Christmas

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 12:01 BST

Mid Ulster councillor Trevor Wilson has welcomed the return home of local man Craig Ballentine who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after posting a negative Google review.

The Ulster Unionist Party Cookstown representative said it was good news for Craig, his family and friends to have him home for Christmas.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to secure Craig's release," he said, thanking party colleagues UUP leader Reg Empey and Tom Elliott for their contribution.

Mr Wilson expressed the hope that matters in the UAE would work out favourably for Mr Ballentine.

Craig Ballentine who faces prosecution in Dubai over a negative Google review. Credit Suppliedplaceholder image
Craig Ballentine who faces prosecution in Dubai over a negative Google review. Credit Supplied

The 33-year-old Tyrone man was detained while on holiday in UAE in relation to negative comments about his former employer in Dubai.

placeholder image
After he was accused of slander under the UAE's strict cybercrime laws which carry a potential jail sentence, a campaign swung into action to have him returned home.

Among the politicans who took up his cause was First Minister Michelle O'Neill and MLA for Mid Ulster.

On arriving at Dublin airport on Thursday, Mr Ballentine told BBC Northern Ireland that his release had been a “Christmas miracle.”

He said that all he wanted was to get home for Christmas to his family.

