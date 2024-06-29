Cookstown: man taken to hospital following ‘concern for safety’
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in the Fountain Street area in Cookstown on Saturday morning.
The area had been closed off for a number of hours with cordons in place following what police described as ‘a concern for safety’.
In a short statement issued around 5am on Saturday, a police spokesperson advised road-users that diversions were in place at Loy Street, Fairhill Road and surrounding areas.
In an update at 10,15am, police confirmed the Fountain Street area of Cookstown has now reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.