A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in the Fountain Street area in Cookstown on Saturday morning.

The area had been closed off for a number of hours with cordons in place following what police described as ‘a concern for safety’.

In a short statement issued around 5am on Saturday, a police spokesperson advised road-users that diversions were in place at Loy Street, Fairhill Road and surrounding areas.

