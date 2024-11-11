Cookstown model Kate Grant visibly upset after family hen houses are set on fire

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 10:27 BST

Northern Ireland's first Down's syndrome model Kate Grant, from Cookstown, was left “very upset” the weekend after hen houses on her family's farm in Co Down were destroyed in a fire.

According to Kate's mum, Deirdre, explained it was the third time the chicken sheds had been targeted and she said the family "are at a loss" as to why anyone would want to burn them.

She said her husband, John, is from the Kilcoo area and they often travel down at weekend's to the farm.

"Thankfully the sheds were empty and no hens were hurt in the fire," she said. "They were attacked twice in October and then on Sunday morning when they were completely destroyed.

Kate Grant was very upset after the incident at the hen houses. Credit: SuppliedKate Grant was very upset after the incident at the hen houses. Credit: Supplied
Kate Grant was very upset after the incident at the hen houses. Credit: Supplied

"We have a manager who looks after them and he contacted us on Sunday."

Deirdre said they would like to know who carried it out. "What kind of person does this type of thing? They are not content attacking the sheds twice but come back a third time."

The Cookstown woman said Kate enjoyed collecting the eggs in the sheds and hugging the hens.

One of the hen houses which was gutted in the fire. Credit: SuppliedOne of the hen houses which was gutted in the fire. Credit: Supplied
One of the hen houses which was gutted in the fire. Credit: Supplied

"She was very upset by what happened," she said.

"We will get through this like we got through other things in the past. You don't know what life is going to throw up."

In a Facebook image posted by Kate she is visibly upset and asked people to share so that "these horrible people" can be caught.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition, but remains under investigation.

Hen house was destroyed in the fire. Credit: SuppliedHen house was destroyed in the fire. Credit: Supplied
Hen house was destroyed in the fire. Credit: Supplied

Kate Grant is well known for her services to the modelling and disability community since challenging beauty stereotypes of the beauty industry by hoping to join the modelling world in 2017.

She was recognised for her achievements in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, and was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2019.

