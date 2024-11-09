Mid Ulster planners approve application for Dungannon development including filling station and business units

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been granted for a mixed-use development to include a fuel filling station and shop, business units and a Class D1 (non residential) building at the rear of 114 Bush Road, The Bush, Dungannon.

The planning application was lodged by T4 Architects, Stewartstown, on behalf of Silverford Property Ltd, who are based at the above address.

The decision to approve the planning application was made at a recent planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The aim of the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) is to support and sustain vibrant town centres across Northern Ireland, through the promotion of established town centres as the appropriate first-choice location of retailing and other complementary functions.

The proposed supermarket, to be built along with the filling station and adjacent industrial units. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“It was felt that a retail floor space provision of 300m2 was acceptable for local needs, and it is highly unlikely that this level of provision will have an impact on neighbours.

“The impact on the vitality and viability of existing centre, including consideration of the local context, was fully considered. This also took into account existing retail mix and the diversity of other facilities and activities.

“The outline approval was for a proposed mixed-use development to include a community centre and multi-use games area, fuel filling station and shop, small business units and a residential development for bespoke ‘one-off houses’, and this proposal is part development of that outline, with the housing element planned for a later stage.

The envisaged mixed-use development, comprising a filling station, a supermarket and business units. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“Nearby properties will not be directly affected. There is adequate separation distance between properties and no undue overlooking will be caused.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) and seconded by Councillor Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley DEA).