Cookstown: passenger seriously injured in crash between Audi A4 and Ford Fiesta
A number of others received minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information following the two-vehicle crash on the Drumgrass Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported at around 1.40am that a white Ford Fiesta and a black Audi A4 were involved in a collision.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and a male passenger in the Audi was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. A number of other people received minor injuries,” said the spokesperson.
"One man was arrested at the scene and has since been street bailed.”
The Drumgrass Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since fully re-opened.
Police said their enquiries are ongoing and they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have mobile or dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 137 of 10/11/24.
