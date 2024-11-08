Motorists in Mid Ulster are advised of road works taking place on carriageways across the district this week.

At Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, there is a road closure from the A45 Dungannon Road to Hackingblock Road to allow carriageway resurfacing.

The road closure is daily from 9.30am to 3.30pm and the work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 15.

Diversions are in place and motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes

Road work sign. Credit: National World

Road works continue on the Coolshinney Road, Magherafelt, as work continues on the essential water pipe upgrade in the town which is expected to be completed next year.

The pipelaying work is being carried out in sections and the work in the Moneymore Road area, which started a few weeks ago, is scheduled to be completed within eight weeks.

NI Water say there will be traffic management and signage in place throughout the route with local access maintained at all times.