The Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint over the alleged treatment of a teenage boy outside a nightclub in Cookstown.

The probe follows the emergence of video footage which appears to show a police officer kicking a teenager about the head while he lies restrained on the ground.

The assault on the young male is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday, December 8 outside Time nightclub in James Street.

The police watchdog is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or who has video footage that could help with the investigation to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman’s office said: “We would be keen to speak to any bystanders present at the time of the incident and particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have recorded mobile phone footage.

"If you believe you can help, please call our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880".

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on police, following a disturbance in Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday, December 8.

"The disturbance occurred after patrol officers stopped to assist an injured man in the James Street area.

"The boy was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland have notified the Office of the Police Ombudsman of this incident and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”