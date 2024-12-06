Show for aspiring young Country stars set to go ahead in Corick House Hotel, Clogher

The organisers of the Country Christmas Cabaret for Rising Stars is going ahead in the Corick House Hotel, Clogher, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday December 17.

Some thought the show would be cancelled following the sad death of Trevor 'Big T' Campbell one of its biggest supporters, but it was decided that 'the show must go on' in memory of the much loved Downtown DJ.

A spokesperson said: “Big T had been so looking forward to introducing all these fantastic young artists and meeting everyone. This show is the first of its kind, dedicated to just the young and aspiring stars of tomorrow.

"I would sincerely like to see a big crowd at the event to support our young star's and to remember Big T.”

Malcolm McDowell pictured with Country legend Susan McCann. Credit: Supplied

Ireland’s 1st Lady of Country Music Susan McCann will now host the festive event alongside Malcolm McDowell.

Nine of the youngest and most talented, upcoming bright stars from across Northern Ireland and neighbouring Donegal will take to the stage for a festive feel good night of Country and Christmas entertainment.

Backing Music by the wonderful multi award winning Country Harmony.

Show starts 8pm sharp and finishes at 11.15pm sharp.

Tickets £20 plus booking fee and only available online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/country-christmas-cabaret-

Also the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards Voted by the public will take place as planned in The Seagoe Hotel Portadown on Monday February 17, 2025, will be co hosted by Susan McCann and Downtown Country presenters. Dominic Kirwan has also confirmed he will be performing at the NICMA’s. Make a note in your diary to attend!