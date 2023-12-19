Cookstown sports groups receive donations from supermarket to support good works projects

Cookstown Boxing Club and Fr Rocks GFC have each received £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra, part of Musgrave Northern Ireland, through their £40K Big Community Giveaway fund to community groups.

Adrian Kelly, head coach from Cookstown Boxing Club said: “Thank you very much for your kind donation. It will go a long way in helping the kids travel to the south of Ireland and other parts of the UK to compete in competitions.”

Fr Rocks Youth worker Stephen Mulligan said: “This donation will go towards much needed funds for our new ambitious development, creating a modern hub for all our youth members and surrounding community to enjoy.”

Adrian Kelly from Cookstown Boxing Club and club member Tom Coyle (left) visit Centra Burn Road Cookstown, where store supervisor Nicola Young presents them with a donation of £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra’s £40K Big Community Giveaway. Credit: Submitted

