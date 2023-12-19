Cookstown sports groups receive donations from supermarket to support good works projects
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adrian Kelly, head coach from Cookstown Boxing Club said: “Thank you very much for your kind donation. It will go a long way in helping the kids travel to the south of Ireland and other parts of the UK to compete in competitions.”
Fr Rocks Youth worker Stephen Mulligan said: “This donation will go towards much needed funds for our new ambitious development, creating a modern hub for all our youth members and surrounding community to enjoy.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at SuperValu and Centra said: “We’re committed to supporting local now more than ever before. Our community organisations are working hard to make a positive impact, but they need our support.”