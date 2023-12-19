Register
BREAKING

Cookstown sports groups receive donations from supermarket to support good works projects

Cookstown Boxing Club and Fr Rocks GFC have each received £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra, part of Musgrave Northern Ireland, through their £40K Big Community Giveaway fund to community groups.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Adrian Kelly, head coach from Cookstown Boxing Club said: “Thank you very much for your kind donation. It will go a long way in helping the kids travel to the south of Ireland and other parts of the UK to compete in competitions.”

Fr Rocks Youth worker Stephen Mulligan said: “This donation will go towards much needed funds for our new ambitious development, creating a modern hub for all our youth members and surrounding community to enjoy.”

Read More
Northern Ireland Hospice: Lights to Remember service brings comfort and support ...
Adrian Kelly from Cookstown Boxing Club and club member Tom Coyle (left) visit Centra Burn Road Cookstown, where store supervisor Nicola Young presents them with a donation of £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra’s £40K Big Community Giveaway. Credit: SubmittedAdrian Kelly from Cookstown Boxing Club and club member Tom Coyle (left) visit Centra Burn Road Cookstown, where store supervisor Nicola Young presents them with a donation of £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra’s £40K Big Community Giveaway. Credit: Submitted
Adrian Kelly from Cookstown Boxing Club and club member Tom Coyle (left) visit Centra Burn Road Cookstown, where store supervisor Nicola Young presents them with a donation of £1,000 from SuperValu and Centra’s £40K Big Community Giveaway. Credit: Submitted
Most Popular

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at SuperValu and Centra said: “We’re committed to supporting local now more than ever before. Our community organisations are working hard to make a positive impact, but they need our support.”