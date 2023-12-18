Northern Ireland Hospice hosted its 29th annual Lights to Remember service last week at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, where attendees gathered to remember and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NI Hospice President Paul Clark MBE was MC for the moving service on December 14, which included music and carols by Third Carrick Band, the Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir and the Hospice’s Ukulele Band.

There were also thoughtfully selected reflections, readings and prayers from NI Hospice’s Social Work Co-Lead Aislinn Delaney, and the Hospice’s chaplains Jackie Whyte, Rev Greg McGuigan and Geraldine McIlwee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his welcome to the well-attended service, Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of NI Hospice, said: “Tonight, we pause to honour and remember those who are no longer with us. Their lives continue to shine in our hearts, and their memories will forever be cherished. May the warmth of this gathering bring you comfort and support.

NI Hospice Social Worker Aislinn Delaney, with Conor and Grainne Parkhill, light the candles at NI Hospice's Lights to Remember. Photo: Simon Graham Photography

“This cherished tradition has become a beacon of comfort and support for countless grieving families across Northern Ireland. What began as a small gathering to support Hospice families has now grown into a community-wide event, providing comfort and hope to all those who have lost precious loved ones.”

After the service, there was a candle-light procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road, where the Hospice Christmas tree lights were officially switched on by NI Hospice President Paul Clark and the family of Niall Parkhill, who died in Hospice last year after a short illness – his beloved wife Grainne, and their three children Riain, Killian and Conor.

Grainne said: “I will forever be grateful for the comfort Hospice gave to Niall and to us as a family. We wouldn’t have coped at all without their support. Even after Niall had died the Hospice continued to support us. That’s why we are honoured to take part in the service and to switch on the Christmas lights. It was a lovely moment for myself and the boys and a fitting way to remember Niall.”

Lead lantern-bearer Brendan McEvoy at the Hospice tree, festooned with messages in memory of lost loved ones. Photo: Simon Graham Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grainne had also lit the first candle of remembrance at the service, in loving memory of all dearly departed family members and to support those who are grieving.

The Ballyduff Silver Band then performed ‘Silent Night’ before Canon Rev William Taggart lead the Act of Remembrance and Benediction, followed by the Ballyduff Silver Band closing the evening, as all those gathered joined in a chorus of ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’. Among those in the crowd was Hospice supporter Kaitlyn Clarke, the current Miss Northern Ireland.

For those who could not attend, there will be an online version of the service, available to view from the evening of Monday December 18.

It is still possible to dedicate a light to a loved one online on Hospice’s virtual Christmas tree, where a personal message or memory can be shared and a photo uploaded. To dedicate your light, or to find out more about the virtual Hospice Lights to Remember Service online, visit www.nihospice.org/lights

The Parkhill family switch on the Hospice lights, supported by Hospice President Paul Clark. Photo: Simon Graham Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement