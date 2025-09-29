Cookstown Wildlife Trust celebrate 65th anniversary with launch of new book 'Nature and Us'

Cookstown Wildlife Trust in their 65th year has, with the help of a grant from Mid Ulster District Council, now published a book called ‘Nature and Us’.

This contains a short history of Cookstown Wildlife Trust and also a number of wildlife stories and reflections written by members. The book was launched at a reception at Lissan House on Friday evening (September 26).

Looking back, a group of farmers and sportsmen met in Cookstown Bacon Factory Canteen in 1960 and formed Cookstown and District Game and Wildfowl Preservation Society.

The main aim of the society then was the rearing and protection of game with pest and vermin control.

Picture with the cake, from left, are Alison Kirk, Claire Hassan, Ann Walls, Alan Aitken, Ernie Hunter and Maureen Graham. Credit: Supplied

The first Chairman was Sir Robert Staples, owner of Lissan House Estate and the first speaker at their first public meeting in November 1960 was Johnny Barker, the gamekeeper from Lissan Estate.

After a few years in 1968 the Society changed the emphasis of their activities to pure wildlife conservation and changed its name to Cookstown Wildlife Trust.

This organisation continues up to the present day with the aim of promoting interest in the conservation of wildlife, while discouraging the destruction of plants, animals and their habitats.

Picture in front of banner are, from left, Pat Rutherford, Sharon Loughrin, Ernie Hunter, Maureen Graham and Ian McNeill. Credit: Supplied

The club also encourages legislation and educational activities designed to aid these two objectives.

They currently meet for lectures on the second Tuesday evening of the winter months (September to April) at 7.45pm in Desertcreat Women’s Institute Hall.

Talks are open to the general public, and everybody is welcome. During the summer months they also run a series of field trips.

Cookstown Wildlife Trust has members of all ages from all walks of life from throughout the Mid Ulster area.

While the organisation has the serious intent of promoting conservation and protecting wildlife there is always an atmosphere of fun and enjoyment in all their activities.

It is also known that reconnecting with nature significantly benefits one’s mental health – some doctors call it “green therapy”.

Anyone interested in wildlife is welcome to come along and find out what Cookstown Wildlife Trust has to offer. If you decide to join up you will be warmly welcomed and receive a membership card.