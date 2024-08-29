Cookstown's Brian Reid nears finish of 'Run 60 Miles in August' for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cookstown man Brian Reid has so far raised more than £1,000 to help fight Motor Neurone disease by running ‘60 Miles in August’ for the MND charity.

The 55-year-old has never done much running over the years, so the prospect of covering 60 miles was daunting.

But he took the challenge on and is now on the home straight with the finishing line in sight.

A close friend of the Reid family has been diagnosed with the disease, and this motivated Brian to get out in all sorts of weather to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association Northern Ireland, who provide vital support to families and carers.

Brian Reid from Cookstown is raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by running 60 miles in August. Credit: Alan McKeeman

He has so far raised £1,127 from friends visiting his Facebook page and making donations to the charity. All the proceeds raised will be used to help people in Northern Ireland.

Brian's father, Stanley, was a well known runner in Mid Ulster and during his career fundraised for several charities.

Although he only took up running at the age of 60, he became something of a legend in local running circles, so much so that the Cookstown 5-mile road race, held over the Loughry College circuit, was renamed after him when he sadly died in 2012.

There's still time to make a donation to this good cause by visiting Brian's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/brian.reid.524?locale=en_GB

Brian said: "Thanks to those beeping horns, and a few shouts out the car windows, need all the encouragement I can get. Thanks to all who have donated."