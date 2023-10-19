Cookstown's Coolnafranky Park scoops NI 'Best Kept Medium Housing Area' award
Organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport, the awards celebrate the dedication and hard work of volunteers, Improvement Groups and Councils who have made outstanding contributions to improving their local environment.
Now in its 66th year, the Best Kept campaign attracted participants from all corners of Northern Ireland. NIAC Chairman Doreen Muskett MBE, said: “What the judges liked about Coolnafranky Park was the clear signs of the residents’ initiative. The large open green spaces which wrap around the estate have been beautifully landscaped and planted with large beds of beech and cherry trees. It is a credit to everyone involved.
“Entries for 2023 were of a high standard and judges had great difficulty in selecting the eventual winners. All of this year's entrants truly embody the spirit of the Best Kept Awards, showcasing their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents and preserving the natural beauty of their living environment.”
The awards ceremony featured several categories, including Best Kept City, Towns and Villages, Best Kept Housing Areas, and Best Kept Community Achiever, among others. These categories recognised not only the aesthetic appeal of the nominated areas but also the efforts to promote sustainability, biodiversity, and community engagement.
Anna McKelvey, Head of Marketing at George Best Belfast City Airport said: “As steadfast champions of the Best Kept Awards for many years now, Belfast City Airport has had the privilege of witnessing remarkable efforts aimed at fostering brighter, more sustainable communities.