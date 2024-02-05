Cookstown's legendary comedian Jimmy Cricket opens up about his life in new TV show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jimmy Mulgrew went on to become one of the highest paid performers in the UK with his famous catchphrase ‘Come here, there’s more.’

Jimmy opens up to Gerry Kelly about how audiences came to know him as Jimmy Cricket but his climb to the top of the entertainment world didn’t come easy. Rejection after rejection, disappointment after disappointment, forced to take a series of menial jobs, it was Jimmy’s self-belief and determination that eventually won through.

This is a story of perseverance and strength of character, there is much more to Jimmy Cricket than a silly hat and a pair of wellington boots. It will be broadcast on February 19.

Cookstown born comedian Jimmy Cricket with Gerry Kelly. Credit: Submitted

Conversations with Gerry Kelly is available each Monday at 9pm on Sky 181, Virgin 159 and NVTV Freeview Channel 7 – as well as with catch up on YouTube. Over 10 weeks, a different guest will speak with Gerry revealing stories of hardship, persistence and success.

It kicked off on January 29 with Eamonn Holmes and other interviews available to watch on YouTube include Gene Fitzpatrick and Charlie Lawson.

Other guests in subsequent weeks include renowned musicians Phil Coulter, Brian Kennedy, Frances Black and Barbara Dickson.

Comedian Jimmy Cricket also shares stories of determination and overcoming adversity while journalists Ivan Little and the BBC’s William Crawley give fascinating, thought-provoking interviews on their lives and work.

To create this new show, Gerry and the highly experienced production team from Havelock Street Productions joined forces with students from Belfast Metropolitan College.

In 2022, the students and former UTV staffers worked together to product Tonight With Gerry Kelly – a traditional chat show format with multiple guests each night, filmed in front of a live audience.

That show, as well as the new Conversations with Gerry Kelly, provides the young people with a real opportunity to gather vital industry experience and production credits that would help them get into work once they’d finished their courses.