Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Coronation weekend: £500 grants scheme open for Mid and East Antrim celebrations

Community groups are urged not to miss out on an opportunity to secure funding for coronation celebration events in Mid and East Antrim.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:18 GMT

A £500 grant scheme has been opened by Mid and East Antrim Council to mark the historic event and application is advised as soon as possible as awards are subject to availability of funding.

The event must take place during the coronation weekend, which is May 5 – 8. The closing date for applications for this category is Friday, March 31, at 4.00pm.

The coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Most Popular
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with Councillor Cheryl Brownlee, chair of council’s Coronation Working Group.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with Councillor Cheryl Brownlee, chair of council’s Coronation Working Group.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with Councillor Cheryl Brownlee, chair of council’s Coronation Working Group.

Councillor Cheryl Brownlee, chair of council’s Coronation Working Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our coronation grant fund. This special fund invites groups across our community to apply for financial assistance for events they are planning to celebrate what promises to be a momentous occasion.

“I would encourage all those who are keen to take part to avail of the opportunity as soon as possible, and I look forward to seeing the plans come to fruition in the weeks ahead.”

Guidance notes can be downloaded from the main grants funding page at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants .

Events List

A list of all council-funded coronation events will be compiled on its website and organisers are asked to tag the local authority in social media posts so that details of their activities can be promoted and shared.

In a statement, council pointed out as part of its duties under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, it is committed to equal opportunities and good relations and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. All awards will be based strictly on the merit principle.

Mid and East Antrim is organising a family friendly programme to celebrate the coronation, ranging from big screen broadcasts, to community grants and activities for schoolchildren.

Other activities include the lighting up of key buildings, coronation-themed floral displays, commemorative coins and special colouring books, tree-planting, jewellery-making workshops, certificates for newborns, exhibitions and talks.

Read More
Funds raised at Larne Music Festival to support Larne Foodbank

Members of the public are also invited to take part in The Big Help Out on the bank holiday Monday, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their areas.

CommunityMid and East Antrim CouncilCharles III