Plans for a coronation garden, designed by Diarmuid Gavin to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, have been unveiled by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ald Stephen Ross, Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell and Diarmuid Gavin.

The plans were announced as the local authority welcomes £100,000 support from the UK Government Levelling-Up Fund.

The Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, recently joined the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KStJ, elected members and renowned garden designer Diarmuid Gavin for the cutting of the first sod.

The Coronation Garden will be a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of King Charles III.

An ornate three-floor pavilion topped by a crown, the coronation garden will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

Located in the beautiful setting of Hazelbank Park, just off the M5 at the start of the Causeway Coastal route, this whimsical and majestic new installation is set to draw visitors from far and wide to be mesmerized by its beauty and uniqueness.

The King already has strong ties with the borough when as Prince of Wales he officially opened the council’s Civic Headquarters - Mossley Mill on June 13 2000.

Commenting on the plans, the borough’s First Citizen, Ald Ross said: “The council is extremely proud to be creating something truly magnificent to mark the momentous occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the first coronation to take place in over 70 years.

"The Coronation Garden in Hazelbank Park will be a fitting legacy to King Charles III and will attract visitors from near and far. I welcome the funding the council has received from the UK Levelling-Up Fund which will help support this stunning architectural masterpiece unique to our borough.“

Diarmuid Gavin said: “It has been planned as a garden which makes Antrim and Newtownabbey residents proud and one which attracts visitors from the borough and beyond.”

The Coronation Garden will be officially opened on Saturday, May 6 as part of the council’s commemorative programme.