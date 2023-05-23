Register
'Cost of living pressures' behind rise in Mid and East Antrim town centre car parking charges

Motorists face an increase in car parking charges this summer as Mid and East Antrim Council responds to cost of living pressures.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:05 BST

As of July 1, the cost of parking in council-run car parks which currently have a charge in place within Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus will be 60p per hour.

In a statement, the local government authority explained: “This will ensure a standardised and consistent approach across the three main towns within the borough.

“These include council parking facilities in Larne at Agnew Street, Circular Road West, Fairhill, Narrow Gauge Road, Riverdale, in Carrickfergus at Joymount, High Street and Lancasterian Street, and in Ballymena at Harryville, Ballymoney Road, Broughshane Street 1, Church Street 1, Church Street 2 and Church Street 3.

Larne Main |Street.Larne Main |Street.
Larne Main |Street.

“The changes will also see an increase to 70p per hour for the multi-storey car park in Ballymena which has undergone significant investment to enhance its use and secure its long-term viability. ”

In addition, council says it intends to introduce charges to a number of car parks within the town core which were previously free to use.

"These include in Ballymena at Mount Street 1, Mount Street 2 and Broughshane Street 2, and in Larne at Exchange Road and Circular Road East. In accordance with the legislation, a 21-day consultation period is available to make comments for consideration.

“The new pricing structure marks the first time tariffs have been increased by the council since 2015 and come in response to soaring cost of living pressures.”

Carrick town centre.Carrick town centre.
Carrick town centre.
Fire at derelict Carrickfergus premises was 'deliberate'

For more information visit https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/news/residents-and-businesses-230523?fbclid=IwAR0TqRsfk8q_HqryQ9VabidIuR-XprZmGpglZYovk7zgelF2SzKeQounZ6I

