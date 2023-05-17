New safety signage has been put in place in Carrickfergus town centre to help tackle a long-running problem.

In response to complaints from members of the public, Market Place and West Street are benefitting from revamped pedestrian signage designed to ensure safety for shoppers and visitors.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been working closely with the Department for Infrastructure, the PSNI and businesses to erect the renewed signage in the pedestrianised area and make drivers aware that no vehicles are permitted to drive in this part of town – except for loading at particular times of the day.

The PSNI is warning of enforcement action against anyone ignoring traffic regulations in the retail heart and will be enforcing relevant fixed penalty notices.

A police spokesperson said: “After numerous complaints, the PSNI in Carrickfergus would like to draw attention to the marked increase of vehicles using the pedestrian zone in Market Place and West Street - including cars, jeeps, motorcycles and vans. This is a pedestrian zone for the use of those on foot - the message is simple: Do not enter the pedestrian zone unless you have a valid permit.”

Welcoming the initiative, Shelly McCord, from Carrickfergus and Larne Child Contact Centre in West Street, said: “I am delighted to see the new signs refitted in this area of town.