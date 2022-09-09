Could you foster a dog for Dogs Trust?

Dogs Trust has warned that the sky high cost of essentials, such as eating and heating, is leaving many dog owners unable to provide for their dogs.

With adoption numbers dropping because people can’t afford to take on a new dog, this has the potential to lead to a housing crisis for the nation’s dogs, says Dogs Trust which has a rehoming centre in Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over recent months, the charity has received a record number of calls from people asking Dogs Trust to take in their dogs, in the face of the new cost of everyday living. Inquiries to give up a dog have increased to the highest level since its records began, with 4,370 inquiries received in July 2022.

Dogs Trust is urgently seeking fosterers - experienced dog owners who can offer temporary homes to dogs in need.

There’s been a notable increase in the number of people calling in for financial reasons, citing problems such as huge increases in their regular monthly bills, such as energy and mortgage payments, as the reason why they can no longer afford doggy basics such as food, which has also itself increased in price.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, says: “The UK is fast heading towards a situation in which, due to the cost of living crisis, we’ll have a surplus of dogs whose owners need to give them up, but a deficit of people who can afford to take on a new dog.

“Dogs Trust is issuing an urgent call for emergency foster carers, especially people with experience of caring for big dogs, who can provide a port in a storm to a dog who, for the moment, has nowhere else to go. If you can help, we urge you to get in touch with us and help look after the nation’s dogs through this crisis.”

“Likewise, if you’re struggling to afford looking after your own dog, Dogs Trust will do all it can to help. I’m afraid we can’t promise miracles, but we’re always here to listen without judgement, talk through the options and give dog owners the benefit of our expert knowledge.”

How you can help!

Dogs Trust is urgently seeking fosterers – experienced dog owners who can offer temporary homes to dogs in need.