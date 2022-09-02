Could you give a ‘Companion Equine’ a ‘forever home’?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Antrim sanctuary curently have a number of horses, ponies and donkeys that are unsuitable for riding due to age, medical conditions and other factors, but are still looking for their forever homes to be loved as a pet.

Keeping a horse as a companion can be just as rewarding as keeping a horse for riding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Santuary points out that companion horses can provide just that, companionship, to single working horses or other non-ridden equines. They play an integral role in the wellbeing of working horses, providing them invaluable friendship and can even be a source of calming reassurance for travelling, not to mention they make excellent pets in their own right.

Companion equines at Crosskennan seeking homes

Take a look at the lovely Grace. At 17 years young, Grace is a very sweet mare who is on the lookout for a retirement home where she will be loved and cared for in her twilight years. If you would be interested in offering gorgeous Grace a home get in touch with Crosskennan to find out more about her.

The Sanctuary also have a lovely pair of donkeys - Emily and Elijah. This donkey duo are mother and son and have been working hard on their manners recently. They both lead well and are responsive to voice cues and body language. If you are interested in adopting these two adorable donkeys give the Sanctuary a call.

To view the rest of their equines seeking homes visit https://www.crosskennanlane.co.uk/equine-rehoming/

If you are not in a position to adopt but wish to help contribute to the care of their equines, why not consider sponsoring one at the sanctuary? For more details go to https://www.crosskennanlane.co.uk/product-page/love-the-littles

At 17 years young, Grace is a very sweet mar