Council approves plans for 300 new homes in Ballyclare

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee has given planning approval for a £90m+ investment, featuring a 300-unit housing development and new community facilities, at Craighill Quarry in Ballyclare (subject to call-in period).
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Plans submitted by Craighill Developments Ltd feature housing, retail and services units, a community hub, children’s playground and medical/fitness facilities.

The work is expected to bring 70 – 80 construction jobs to the borough across a six to eight year period and has an estimated gross development value of £90m - £100m.

An artist's impression of the new housing in the Craighill Quarry area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Contributed).An artist's impression of the new housing in the Craighill Quarry area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Contributed).
An artist's impression of the new housing in the Craighill Quarry area of Ballyclare. (Pic: Contributed).
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “This is a substantial development in a thriving town where the new residents will find excellent sport, education and leisure facilities to support a healthy, active life.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Robert Foster added: “Bringing new families into the local economy in Ballyclare will mean a boost for retail in the town and enhance the community as a whole.”

