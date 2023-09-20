Council approves plans for 300 new homes in Ballyclare
Plans submitted by Craighill Developments Ltd feature housing, retail and services units, a community hub, children’s playground and medical/fitness facilities.
The work is expected to bring 70 – 80 construction jobs to the borough across a six to eight year period and has an estimated gross development value of £90m - £100m.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “This is a substantial development in a thriving town where the new residents will find excellent sport, education and leisure facilities to support a healthy, active life.”
Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Robert Foster added: “Bringing new families into the local economy in Ballyclare will mean a boost for retail in the town and enhance the community as a whole.”