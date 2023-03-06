The long-awaited upgrade of Larne Town Park toilet facilities is getting underway this week.

Confirming commencement of work, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council noted the new 45-square metre building will include male and female toilets, baby changing and a ‘Changing Places’ standard toilet facility, including equipment funded through the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion Fund.

This will bring the total number of council-run Changing Places facilities to five with others already located at People’s Park, Ballymena; Carnfunnock Country Park and Larne Leisure Centre, while work is currently underway on similar provision in Glenarm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following extensive public consultation, which concluded in 2019, the local government authority says it has been working hard to deliver a number of environmental improvement projects in Larne town parks. In 2022, council delivered improved pathways, an accessible viewing platform and seating area, new trees and planting scheme and improvements to Chaine Park pergolas.

Council says it is delighted to be forging ahead with a new toilet facility as part of improvements to Larne town parks.

In a statement on Monday (March 6), council said it is delighted to be forging ahead with a new toilet facility to serve the many regular park visitors as well as those travelling along the Antrim Coast Road. Construction on the scheme is expected to take around 20 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wonderful Asset

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, commented “Larne town parks are a wonderful asset within the town. They are steeped in history, yet offer so much potential for current and future generations.

“I am delighted to see investment in Larne town parks as they serve the many recreational needs of Larne residents and the many visitors that stop to enjoy the Larne Park, Chaine Park, the promenade and Chaine Memorial Tower.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first citizen added it is the council’s vision to restore the Town Park to its former glory whilst continuing to provide a popular community space with walkways, trees, floral displays and seating areas.

He continued: “The new toilet provision within the park will improve the quality of life for those who regularly enjoy the area, particularly those with additional needs who equally like to enjoy access to quality outdoor spaces.”

JPM Contracts has been appointed to deliver the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement