Council invites residents to have their say on Coleraine’s new Leisure Centre as feedback survey opens

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 17:23 BST
As the planning stage for Coleraine’s new Leisure Centre commences, Council has invited residents to ‘have their say’ via a feedback survey.

The rejuvenation of Coleraine Leisure Centre represents the largest of the nine projects under the recently reinstated Growth Deal for the Borough. It will see a proposed new modern leisure and wellbeing centre over two floors developed at the existing Railway Road site.

Coleraine’s existing Leisure Centre is over 50 years old and with recent condition surveys confirming it has less than ten years economic life, the future development is an exciting prospect for both Council and residents.

As Causeway Coast and Glens Council officers commence the outline business case for investment, Council is keen to gather the views of existing users and non-users to help develop the outline design of the new facilities.

As the planning stage for Coleraine’s new Leisure Centre commences, Council has invited residents to ‘have their say’ via a feedback survey. CREDIT CCGBC
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the new leisure facilities for Coleraine to take time to complete this feedback survey.

“Council needs to understand in detail expectations for the new facilities, and all feedback received will very much help shape how the project develops. Please take a few minutes of your time to complete this survey.”

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete https://tinyurl.com/ColeraineLeisureCentreSurvey

Anyone who does not have access to a smartphone or a computer can call into Coleraine Leisure Centre, 23 Railway Road, Coleraine to complete the survey with the assistance of staff or ring the following number 028 7034 7202 to request a hard copy by post.

