The event was held on December 21 following a motion brought to the local authority by UUP Councillor Andrew Wilson and seconded by Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.
The motion stated: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council commends and recognises the extraordinary efforts of the Samaritans during the period of Covid-19 and beyond.
"The ability of the volunteers to react quickly and effectively during the pandemic and to continue to offer support to anyone who needs a listening ear day or night, 365 days a year is to be commended.
"This council also recognises the mental health challenges facing our society, and agrees that council host a civic reception for Samaritans to mark and raise awareness of the Longest Night on December 21 2022, to show people that the Samaritans are always there for them.”