Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Council praises Samaritans volunteers

A civic reception has been held by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to honour the work of Samaritans volunteers across Northern Ireland.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 4:50pm

The event was held on December 21 following a motion brought to the local authority by UUP Councillor Andrew Wilson and seconded by Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.

The motion stated: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council commends and recognises the extraordinary efforts of the Samaritans during the period of Covid-19 and beyond.

"The ability of the volunteers to react quickly and effectively during the pandemic and to continue to offer support to anyone who needs a listening ear day or night, 365 days a year is to be commended.

Most Popular
Mayor Ald Noel Williams, Cllr Wilson and Cllr Hadden alongside Samaritans NI volunteers.
Read More
Prestigious accolade for Kilwaughter Minerals director

"This council also recognises the mental health challenges facing our society, and agrees that council host a civic reception for Samaritans to mark and raise awareness of the Longest Night on December 21 2022, to show people that the Samaritans are always there for them.”