A civic reception has been held by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to honour the work of Samaritans volunteers across Northern Ireland.

The event was held on December 21 following a motion brought to the local authority by UUP Councillor Andrew Wilson and seconded by Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden.

The motion stated: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council commends and recognises the extraordinary efforts of the Samaritans during the period of Covid-19 and beyond.

"The ability of the volunteers to react quickly and effectively during the pandemic and to continue to offer support to anyone who needs a listening ear day or night, 365 days a year is to be commended.

Mayor Ald Noel Williams, Cllr Wilson and Cllr Hadden alongside Samaritans NI volunteers.

