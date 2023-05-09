Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has unveiled a bespoke robe specially designed and created for the coronation.

A total of 22 primary schools collaborated with Angela Turkington, a local textile artist from Whitehead who has vast experience in costume design, to create the colourful piece.

Pupils decorated colourful squares of fabric, with designs reflecting their local area, which were incorporated into the garment by Angela.

“My aim with this coronation robe was to create a piece that reflected the link between local communities and the Crown,” Angela said.

A total of 22 primary schools created colourful squares of fabric, which were incorporated into the robe by Angela Turkington (pictured with Alderman Stephen Ross).

"Sourcing high quality materials, I have developed a design that has all the presence, language and symbolism associated with a royal coronation robe but also tells the story of the borough - the linen mill, the schools and the local environment.”

The robe consists of three distinct pieces: the robe body and front linen drapes, the circular cape and the long shoulder drape.

Some 32 metres of fabric were used in the construction of the robe.

The main fabric is velvet in rich royal red and royal navy blue, while the robe body is lined with a royal blue satin and the long drape is lined with fine white silk habotai.

The robe's colourful patches were created by local primary schools.

A metre of fine white Irish linen was used for the front drapes, also lined with white silk habotai.

The robe incorporates some of the flowers of the borough including the flax flower, tulip, forget-me-not, rose, bluebell and cherry blossom.

The flax flower links to the making of linen, an aspect which has been given special significance in its use along the top of the shoulder drape as well as being placed at either side of the coronation logo itself.

The flowers of the Borough and the Coronation logo were both digitally embroidered by Jennie Hughes of So&Sew Crafts.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented: “I am delighted to see the finished robe which highlights the hard work and intricate details beautifully crafted by the designer, Angela Turkington.

"We are grateful to Angela and the 22 schools who contributed to this special robe which will serve as a reminder of the coronation celebrations intertwined with the cherished heritage of our borough.”

The 22 primary schools who contributed to the robe are: Ballyclare Primary School; Ballyhenry Primary School; Ballynure Primary School; Carnmoney Primary School; Crumlin Integrated Primary School; Doagh Primary School; Fairview Primary School; Glengormley Integrated Primary School; Hollybank Primary School; Kilbride Central Primary School; King’s Park Primary School; Loanends Primary School; Parkhall Primary School; Round Tower Integrated Primary

School; Six Mile Integrated Primary School; Straid Primary School; The Thompson Primary School; Whiteabbey Primary School; Rathcoole Primary School; Creavery Primary School; Mossgrove Primary School, and Whitehouse Primary School.

The robe is currently on display at Mossley Mill and is available to view from 9am-5pm Monday – Friday.

The robe will stay at Mossley Mill until around the end of the month, before it moves to the council’s other civic buildings: Ballyclare Town Hall , Antrim Civic Centre and Antrim Castle Gardens .