Councillor recalls welcoming Queen Elizabeth to Borough

Independent councillor James McCorkell from Limavady spoke of his “great honour” to welcome the Queen to Royal Portrush Golf Club as part of her visit.

Cllr McCorkell said: “In a world of few constants, HM Queen Elizabeth II was quite possibly one of the last. She had always been there. She will always be in our hearts. She was our Queen and Head of State, yet she served us with a level of loyalty, determination and faithfulness that very few will know or will ever grasp.

“For every single morning of her reign, she arose to a day of sacrifice and service to her people. A people who she loved. Regardless of what was going on in her life or that of her family, she put on that beautiful smile and made whoever she met, feel like that individual was the only person in the world that mattered, at that particular moment in time.

Councillor James McCorkell wellcoming Queen Elizabeth to Royal Portrush Golf Club during her visit in 2016

“Thanks to our constitutional monarchy, we will move on, in grief, under King Charles III, yet her absence has left an enormous gapping hole in our lives. The world will never be the same again and how we will miss

even the very eloquent sound of her beautiful reassuring voice. Elizabeth II will forever live in our saddened hearts, she will always be our Queen and we will always strive to maintain the United Kingdom that she

cherished and defended throughout her lifetime.

Councillor James McCorkell who was Deputy Mayor when the Queen visited the Borough in 2016

“A shining example of integrity, respect and love to all our citizens, young and old. She was a woman who stood head and shoulders above all else throughout her lifetime. She was a consummate example to every young woman throughout the world.

“My closing thoughts come from my own young daughter, spoken just before the sad news broke of the Queen’s death, “The Queen can’t die, she will live forever”. Thanks to her faith in her Lord and saviour Jesus