Country legend Declan Nerney speaks of ‘the massive pain’ following death of Christopher Bradley
Mr Bradley, who was a drummer in Declan Nerney's band, died in a road traffic collision in Co Louth early on Saturday morning while travelling home from a gig.
The 33-year-old from Moorside Villas, Longfield near Desertmatin, was a passenger in a car which was in collision with a tractor.
Country music representatives from across Ireland joined family and friends at his funeral Mass this morning, which featured singing by Mr Nerney and the Queen of Irish Country Philomena Begley.
Addressing mourners who packed St Patrick's Church, Keenaught, at the foot of Slieve Gallion, Mr Nerney spoke of the "massive pain" felt by all who knew Christopher.
At times emotional, he spoke of the Desertmartin man's great rapport with other people and his ability to walk into a room and make people happy.
"He loved music and the drums," he said. "He was a talented musician who could master a new tune in a minute."
Parish priest Fr Dermott McGirr described Mr Bradley as “entertaining and talented” and stressed the community had been “greatly shocked” by his sudden death.
He spoke of his passion for drumming which had been taught to him by his father Mario, and his great sense of humour which endeared him to so many people.
Also taking part in the service was Fr Brian D'Arcy, honorary chaplain to Ireland's showbands.
Mr Bradley is survived by his wife Gabrielle, two children - Darcey and Brogan, parents, Mario and Monica, and siblings Liam, Fiona, Dermot and Laura.