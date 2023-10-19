Country legend Declan Nerney speaks of ‘the massive pain’ following death of Christopher Bradley

Irish country music legend Declan Nerney has described Christopher Bradley as “a true gentleman” who was held in “high esteem” by everyone who knew him.

Christopher Bradley, drummer with Declan Nerney Band, who died in a tragic road collision has been laid to rest. Credit: K. Murray Memorials & Funeral Directors

Mr Bradley, who was a drummer in Declan Nerney's band, died in a road traffic collision in Co Louth early on Saturday morning while travelling home from a gig.

The 33-year-old from Moorside Villas, Longfield near Desertmatin, was a passenger in a car which was in collision with a tractor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country music representatives from across Ireland joined family and friends at his funeral Mass this morning, which featured singing by Mr Nerney and the Queen of Irish Country Philomena Begley.

Addressing mourners who packed St Patrick's Church, Keenaught, at the foot of Slieve Gallion, Mr Nerney spoke of the "massive pain" felt by all who knew Christopher.

At times emotional, he spoke of the Desertmartin man's great rapport with other people and his ability to walk into a room and make people happy.

"He loved music and the drums," he said. "He was a talented musician who could master a new tune in a minute."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parish priest Fr Dermott McGirr described Mr Bradley as “entertaining and talented” and stressed the community had been “greatly shocked” by his sudden death.

He spoke of his passion for drumming which had been taught to him by his father Mario, and his great sense of humour which endeared him to so many people.

Also taking part in the service was Fr Brian D'Arcy, honorary chaplain to Ireland's showbands.