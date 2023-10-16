Country music legend Declan Nerney pays tribute to ‘magnificent drummer and friend’ Chris Bradley who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to South Derry musician Chris Bradley who died in a road traffic collision in Co Louth at the weekend.

Mr Bradley, who was in his 30s and from Moorside Villas, Longfield, Desertmartin, was married with two young children.

He played drums in Irish country music star Declan Nerney's band.

Mr Bradley died following a collision between a tractor and a car on the M1 in Co Louth near Ardee at around 2am on Saturday.

Christopher Bradley died in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning. Credit: K.Murray Memorials & Funeral Directors Draperstown

Two other male occupants of the car, aged in their 20s and 60s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

It is reported that the two other occupants were band mates Jerome McBride and Bob Hunt, and that they were returning from a gig.

Declan Nerney paid heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague on social media.

"It is with great sadness that I relay the news that our good friend and colleague Chris Bradley passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning 14th October in a tragic car accident in Co Louth," he said.

"Chris was a magnificent drummer and above all that, an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans. While we are all so devastated by this sad news we must keep his heartbroken wife Gabrielle, two children - Darcey and Brogan, Parents, siblings and extended family members in our thoughts and prayers.

"May God give them the strength to get them through the dark days ahead. We must also keep our other two band members Bob and Jerome who were also involved in this horrific accident in our thoughts and prayers and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Desertmartin GAC has suspended all its club activity as a mark of respect.

A club spokesperson said: “The club would like to offer condolences to the Bradley family on the passing of Christopher. We extend the deepest sympathies to all his friends and family, wife Gabrielle, daughter Darcy, and son Brogan”