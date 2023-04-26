Covid-19 memorial plans to be explored to honour those who died during pandemic in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to explore the possibility of erecting memorials in different locations across the borough for those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue was raised by SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, April 24.

The Armagh councillor told the chamber he had been contacted by families representing Memory Stones of Love – an organisation set up by bereaved families of Covid-19 to remember everyone lost during the pandemic.

“They have asked me if Council can put benches and trees in various public parks commemorating those who died from Covid-19,” he said.

“It would also be an acknowledgement to those families who lost a loved one during that time when there were restrictions and we couldn’t have what we would call a ‘normal’ or ‘traditional’ Christian burial or funeral with neighbours, families and friends there.

“I think other local council areas are leading on this. Belfast City Council and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have already followed this in terms of benches and trees throughout the area and maybe, in each of our legacy areas, we could do the same.

“There could be one in Armagh, one in Banbridge and one in Craigavon. I am simply asking that officers take a look at this idea and bring a report to a future meeting of Council.”

Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon.