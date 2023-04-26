Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Former Lurgan College headmaster Trevor Robinson awarded OBE by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace

Former Headmaster of Lurgan College, Trevor Robinson has returned from Buckingham Palace after receiving an OBE from the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

Mr Robinson, who retired as Headmaster last year, was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Education.

-

Read More
Mystery photo of factory workers, possibly in Portadown, celebrating Queen Eliza...
Most Popular
Former Lurgan College headmaster Trevor Robinson at Buckingham Palace where he received an OBE from Princess Anne. He was accompanied by his wife Julie and his children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie.Former Lurgan College headmaster Trevor Robinson at Buckingham Palace where he received an OBE from Princess Anne. He was accompanied by his wife Julie and his children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie.
Former Lurgan College headmaster Trevor Robinson at Buckingham Palace where he received an OBE from Princess Anne. He was accompanied by his wife Julie and his children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie.

-

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Mr Robinson revealed the Princess Royal performed the Investiture at Buckingham Palace on April 20.

He said: “I was blessed to be accompanied to Buckingham Palace by my wife Julie and my children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie. The Princess Royal was really warm and lovely and she showed significant knowledge of and genuine interest in the state of our education system over here in Northern Ireland.”

In 2005, Mr Robinson was appointed as the eighth Headmaster of Lurgan College. He was a Director of the Controlled Schools Support Council, President of the Association of School and College Leaders NI, as well as Chairman of the Association of Controlled Grammar Schools.

Related topics:Buckingham PalacePrincess Anne