Former Headmaster of Lurgan College, Trevor Robinson has returned from Buckingham Palace after receiving an OBE from the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

Mr Robinson, who retired as Headmaster last year, was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Education.

Former Lurgan College headmaster Trevor Robinson at Buckingham Palace where he received an OBE from Princess Anne. He was accompanied by his wife Julie and his children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Mr Robinson revealed the Princess Royal performed the Investiture at Buckingham Palace on April 20.

He said: “I was blessed to be accompanied to Buckingham Palace by my wife Julie and my children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie. The Princess Royal was really warm and lovely and she showed significant knowledge of and genuine interest in the state of our education system over here in Northern Ireland.”