Mr Robinson, who retired as Headmaster last year, was awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Education.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Mr Robinson revealed the Princess Royal performed the Investiture at Buckingham Palace on April 20.
He said: “I was blessed to be accompanied to Buckingham Palace by my wife Julie and my children Charlotte, Matthew, Annie and Ellie. The Princess Royal was really warm and lovely and she showed significant knowledge of and genuine interest in the state of our education system over here in Northern Ireland.”
In 2005, Mr Robinson was appointed as the eighth Headmaster of Lurgan College. He was a Director of the Controlled Schools Support Council, President of the Association of School and College Leaders NI, as well as Chairman of the Association of Controlled Grammar Schools.