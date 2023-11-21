Register
CPS Property Group, based in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast, scoops two major trophies at PropertyPal awards

A County Armagh property firm has scooped two prestigious trophies at the recent PropertyPal awards in Belfast.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
CPS Property, which has offices in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast, won Northern Ireland Commercial Agent of the Year and Northern Ireland Residential Multi-Agency of the Year.

Eoin O’Hagan, Art O’Hagan and Shane O’Hagan, Directors of CPS Property Group, pictured after winning Multi-Branch Agent of the year plus Commercial Agent of the year 2023 at the recent PropertyPal awards at the Titanic gala awards dinner in Belfast. CPS Property Group has offices in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast.Eoin O’Hagan, Art O’Hagan and Shane O’Hagan, Directors of CPS Property Group, pictured after winning Multi-Branch Agent of the year plus Commercial Agent of the year 2023 at the recent PropertyPal awards at the Titanic gala awards dinner in Belfast. CPS Property Group has offices in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast.
Held in the Titanic Hotel in Belfast the black-tie event was attended by top property experts from across Northern Ireland.

CPS Property Group Director Shane O’Hagan said: “We are absolutely delighted to have collected not one but two awards at the recent 2023 PropertyPal Awards. CPS Property Group were shortlisted in two of the most prestigious categories and we’re absolutely delighted to be appointed both: Northern Ireland Commercial Agent Of The Year and Northern Ireland Residential Multi-Agency Of The Year.

"Winning the two most coveted awards on the evening with over 500 real estate agents present was an incredible achievement" said Mr O'Hagan. "These achievements are solely down to our devoted team and we can't thank them enough.”

