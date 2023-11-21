CPS Property Group, based in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast, scoops two major trophies at PropertyPal awards
CPS Property, which has offices in Portadown, Armagh and Belfast, won Northern Ireland Commercial Agent of the Year and Northern Ireland Residential Multi-Agency of the Year.
Held in the Titanic Hotel in Belfast the black-tie event was attended by top property experts from across Northern Ireland.
CPS Property Group Director Shane O’Hagan said: “We are absolutely delighted to have collected not one but two awards at the recent 2023 PropertyPal Awards. CPS Property Group were shortlisted in two of the most prestigious categories and we’re absolutely delighted to be appointed both: Northern Ireland Commercial Agent Of The Year and Northern Ireland Residential Multi-Agency Of The Year.
"Winning the two most coveted awards on the evening with over 500 real estate agents present was an incredible achievement" said Mr O'Hagan. "These achievements are solely down to our devoted team and we can't thank them enough.”