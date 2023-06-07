Craigavon firm Almac recorded a pre-tax profit of £97m for last year as well as reaching a global workforce of 7,000 staff.

The international global contract pharmaceutical company, which was established in Craigavon, made the revelation today as it announced its financial results for year ending 30 September 2022.

-

Group Chairman and CEO of Craigavon firm Almac Alan Armstrong said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome continuation of growth for Almac Group."

-

A spokesperson for Almac said: “Today’s figures show the company recorded a £105 million (14.3%) rise in revenue from £735 million in 2021 to £840 million in 2022. Pre-tax profits were recorded at £97 million, up from £81 million (20% increase) for the same period the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This comes as Almac also reveals today that its global workforce has now reached 7,000 people, a total growth of over 1,000 employees in the last 18 months. This rise, aligned with the current capital investment programme, means Almac is well on its way to delivering on the significant expansion plans that were first announced in November 2021.

"Almac is at the forefront of developing, manufacturing, testing and distributing essential medicines to patients around the world. During this financial year the group was involved in the development of hundreds of life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.”

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group Chairman and CEO said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome continuation of growth for Almac Group, and I would like to thank all within the organisation for playing their part. We are committed to reinvesting all our profits in the business, this success will play a vital part in our continued growth, expansion, and increase in our employee numbers.