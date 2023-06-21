Craigavon family of the late John Cochrane hand over cheque to Lurgan And District Nursing Team

The family of Craigavon man John Cochrane, who was cared for by Lurgan and District Nursing Team prior to his death last year, handed over a cheque to the team after raising money via a charity tournament.

Co Armagh sports journalist Eugene Creaney said: “John Cochrane who passed away last year was one of the most proactive members of Craigavon City football Club both on the field of play and as a hard-working official and coach before suffering a period of illness.

John's father John Cochrane senior handed over a cheque to Seline Mc Kenna from the Lurgan And District Nursing Team who provided care to the Craigavon man before he passed. The late John Cochrane was a passionate founder member of Craigavon City FC and it was at their pitches that the charity event took place.

John Senior said: "The money raised came from a recent tournament organised in John's name. We had clubs from far and wide and it was a big success".

Seline Mc Kenna said: "I had heard so much about the great work done on the field of play by all at Craigavon City, and we are very grateful for all their efforts.”

John Cochrane from Craigavon who was heavily involved in Craigavon City FC and who died in April last year.

Tony Cochrane, speaking on where the club currently are, said: "We haven't stood still on the development and games front. You could say the club is always looking for more coaches. We have around 40 covering both the girls and boys teams, but we could always do with more."

Tony continued: "The Craigavon City venue is widely used by our own teams and by groups from the Mid Ulster Leagues. We will continue to support local charities and on the this occasion were delighted to show appreciation to the Lurgan And District Nursing team."