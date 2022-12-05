As another Christmas approaches without a much loved wife and mother, Angela McCabe’s family recall how important and supportive the Southern Area Hospice was in their time of need.

This Christmas, Southern Area Hospice Services invites you to remember your loved ones by dedicating a light to them on their very special Christmas Tree.

The Light Up a Life Christmas tree, organised each year by the Hospice, will be illuminated at Craigavon Civic Centre at 12pm on Tuesday December 6.

Craigavon family Angela and Frank McCabe with their two children Emma and Michael.

The family of Angela share how supportive the Hospice was. Angela was a 38-year-old mum of two children, Emma and Michael, when she was diagnosed.

Her husband and best friend Frank recalls: “We were happy enjoying and living a normal life in Craigavon. Our children were very young, only 7 and 5. Angela loved family life and worked hard to keep everything just right for our children. She was funny and kind and loved to chat. We were just normal like everyone else I suppose.

Craigavon family Angela and Frank McCabe and their two children Emma and Michael.

"Angela hadn’t felt well for a little while and had been to the doctor for different things, when in July 2017 what she thought was a minor infection was confirmed as a rare cancer and we were given the devastating news that it was already stage 4 and terminal. We had small children and Angela was only 38, we never thought that this would be our story.

"It was so hard to take in and when I look back, I really don’t know how we got through all of it but Angela had a lot to live for and she did everything she could to stay with us for as long as possible and so she underwent rounds of chemotherapy.

"We just needed more time. But time wasn’t on our side, and we knew that, so our thoughts instead turned to what Angela wanted and her one wish was to go on a cruise with the children and so, against all advice, that was what we did. We went on a cruise and made a lifetime of memories; this is the one thing from that awful time that I would not change.

"When we came home it was clear how unwell Angela was and Hospice respite care was mentioned to us. Angela was admitted to Hospice in April 2019, and we immediately understood what Hospice care was, they were simply excellent, and they really helped us all through those last days. I was so un-prepared to lose her, and they helped me and showed me how to help the children.

Angela McCabe from Craigavon, Co Armagh.

"Hospice isn’t just about medical care and attention, but it also was spiritual support for all of us. Angela passed away in Hospice but our whole family were all in the care of the Hospice the entire time we were there.

"We will never forget how they helped us and so now myself and the children try our best to help them by raising money every year through the ‘Angela McCabe Cup’ and we know that this money will help some other family benefit from the same care that we did, and I think that Angela would be very proud of us all.”

Hospice, CEO Liz Cuddy said: “Christmas is just around the corner and this year more than ever we are aware of how challenging it is for people.

"Christmas can be a very tough time for those using Hospice services, whether they have a palliative illness or are dealing with the loss of a loved one. The demand for our services continues to grow, this year we provided care and support to over 2000 local people with more than 440 attending our bereavement support services.

"Our annual Light Up a Life campaign is special to so many people, it brings them comfort whilst helping to raise vital funds that make a real difference to the lives of local patients, their families, and their friends not just at Christmas but every day of the year. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gordon’s Chemist for their very generous continued support this year which helps make this event so special”.

Hospice will illuminate their Light Up a Life Christmas tree in Craigavon Civic Centre at 12pm on Tuesday December 6.