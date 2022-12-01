A Co Armagh dance school video has gone viral with more than 400k Instagram views within days.

Sonia Stewart Dancers is a local dance school based in Armagh and Portadown – and over the last week has seen a video on its Instagram account rack up 400k views and almost 26,000 likes!

Sonia Stewart with Brooke McConkey and Lucia Greene plus some silverware at a past Ballymena Festival.

The reel starts off by showing some of the dancers aged around 12-13 years old getting to grips with a new, exciting and impressive move that takes a lot of trust and team work! It then goes on to show some of the more experienced dancers, just a few years older, showing how it is done!

Sonia Stewart is renowned for her award-winning choreography and inimitable style. Her dance school pushes the boundaries in originality, talent and style and she is always striving to ensure her dancers are not only loving every minute of their classes, but also working to the highest standards and to the best of their abilities.

“We can’t believe the way this reel has taken off on Instagram, it is absolute madness!” said Sonia. “But at the same time I am absolutely delighted that hundreds of thousands of people are seeing just how hard my girls work and the determination they have to achieve their goals!

“There really is no stopping them and although learning something new like this can seem challenging at the start, I know that they are 100% ready, capable and committed - and with practise and guidance they can do anything! And once those moves are then incorporated into our dances, it really does take them to the next level.”

Sonia Stewart established her dance school 26 years ago and is well known throughout the dancing world here in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and further afield.

Her dance school welcomes children from the age of three to join the family – and many of her students continue to dance with her until they are 18 years old!

Sonia’s experience and talent is second to none. After training at the renowned Laine Theatre Arts in London – where the Patrons include world famous choreographer Matthew

Bourne and Arlene Phillips (of Strictly Come Dancing fame), and past students include the Spice Girls and many Broadway and West End performers – dancing has always been in her blood.

After training, Sonia spent 10 years in the dancing and performing profession including many British Stage Tours, as Dance Captain on cruise chips and numerous international

television appearances.

After marrying and settling in Northern Ireland, Sonia was extremely excited to set up her dance school in 1996, teaching ballet, modern and lyrical dance to children aged from three to 18 years old – and this is where her passion continues to flourish.

“Teaching dancing to children is an absolute privilege because I know the incredible impact that it can have,” commented Sonia. “Dance is wonderful in every single way, but it isn’t just about the steps."