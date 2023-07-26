Scores of workers from Craigavon firm Vista Therm held a picket and demonstration on the Eastway today (Wednesday) seeking better pay and greater respect from management.

Unite the Union Regional Officer Neil Moore with Ross Lopes-Lister, a Unite Organiser, joined more than 50 workers on the Eastway in Craigavon.

Workers and members of Unite the Union take part in the first of a two day strike at Craigavon firm Vista Therm. Around 50 plus workers are striking over pay and respect issues.

Mr Moore said the workers had entered their second week of strike action. “This is strike action not just for pay but for respect. It has been astonishing the lack of reaction from the company to this. They are not engaging with Unite the Union and, in fact, when our members put in an entirely reasonable pay claim for a Cost of Living pay increase, the company simply informed us that they didn’t recognise the union and they weren’t going to talk to us.

"Our members are demanding an inflationary pay increase. That is more than reasonable. The company has retaliated with the suspension of an elected shop steward,” said Mr Moore adding that there are claims of threats of disciplinary action also including some Ukranian refugees. “They have come over here to start a new life and now are being targeted by this company for enforcing their rights to come out on strike for a decent pay increase.”

Mr Lopes-Lister said: “It is about dignity and respect in the workplace. This is 95% Polish workers in this factory, the other five percent being made up of Ukrainian and local labour. The treatment of workers here is absolutely disgusting. Workers have worked in fear for a long time in this factory but you can see here they are out on strike. They have had enough. They are solid and strong on this picket line and they will continue to be.

"This fight will continue and we will not stop until this company get around the negotiating table and sit down with their union Unite and they begin to discuss not only the issues around pay, the treatment of staff and also recognise their union.”

A Unite spokesperson said: “The strike followed a unanimous (100%) ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike, which was taken in response to the company’s refusal to engage in pay negotiations. Management claim that they no longer recognise Unite the union despite a collective bargaining agreement existing at the workplace since 2007.

"On Friday, representatives of Vista Therm came to the picket to note the names of workers and police were called out. Since returning to work, union members have been subject to an extreme campaign of union-busting – including the suspension of an elected workplace representative and numerous trade union members being threatened with disciplinary action.

The union warned strike action was likely to escalate with a ‘more extensive stoppage’ and Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham challenged Vista Therm management on their ‘union-busting actions’. “Unite does not brook any such attacks on our union, our reps or our members. Management at Vista Therm need to step back from the brink or this strike and our union’s campaigning activities will escalate. These workers deserve respect: they deserve recognition for their trade union and a decent pay increase.”

