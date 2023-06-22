The Waringstown-based firm unveiled the ‘significant investment’ in its manufacturing base with the official opening of a Research and Development Facility and Team Hub.

SlurryKat is an agricultural manufacturing business producing a range of slurry handling and spreading equipment. Operating since 2008, when it was founded by CEO Garth Cairns, the firm has grown extensively. A spokesperson for the firm said sales had increased 40-fold since it started with the workforce growing from a team of two to more than 80.

The team at Craigavon based firm SlurryKat with guests from its supplier and dealership network. The firm announced a multi-million pound investment on its 15th anniversary this week.

The spokesperson said: “Through extensive research and development and sustained investment in the manufacturing process, the firm has designed innovative solutions for precise slurry distribution systems, as well other agricultural equipment and developing products for the waste and biogas industry.

“SlurryKat’s manufacturing facility, set on a 52-acre site in Waringstown, has seen major expansion over the past decade. Initially starting in a small workshop which saw the first development of alternative slurry spreading technologies, to a 120,000 ft2 production facility. The latest investment includes a 1,000 m2 Research and Development Facility, understood to be the first of its kind globally, and represents a multi-million investment to support the company’s ongoing development and growth into the years ahead.

Craigavon firm SlurryKat CEO Garth Cairns. The firm announced a multi-million pound investment this week on its 15th anniversary.

“Part of the advanced facility will allow the firm to test equipment with different pressures and flow rates in their bid to continually develop and refine the performance of new and existing products for the global slurry market.”

The firm has opened a Team Hub for staff as part of the investment, the exact amount of which has not been revealed, which includes a canteen, shower facilities and a commercial grade kitchen, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the wellbeing of members of staff.

A spokesperson said: “The firm’s success over the years has been underpinned by a global sales network to include Norway, Iceland, Chile and New Zealand, with exports to over 25 countries representing 70% of sales.”

Marking the anniversary of the company Garth Cairns said: “I’m immensely proud of our achievements over the past fifteen years. Slurry plays a big part in the agriculture industry across the UK, Ireland and beyond. We wanted to build equipment that could overcome the different challenges we see in different markets across the world, and over the years our team has been working tirelessly to evolve and develop our machinery to be as efficient as possible for our customers.

“The firm is robust in its approach to modernisation and efficiency with continual investments in technology such as a laser cutting machines, shot blasting and paint shop facilities.

Mr Cairns added: “It’s a competitive industry and as a company we’ve been constantly growing and evolving with the industry and adapting our designs to be leaders in the market. SlurryKat products are environmentally focused, they are designed to ensure precision delivery in an efficient and cost-effective way and to be fuel efficient as possible. We are very aware of the environmental challenges and as part of this, we’re planning a green energy factory production facility in the 3-year capital plan with an aim to be self-sufficient within 5 years.