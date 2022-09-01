Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank received the donations as part of the ‘Spring Chicken’ initiative established by Moy Park earlier this year to provide products to foodbanks local to its sites across NI and GB.

A spokesperson for Moy Park said: “The initiative builds on Moy Park’s range of existing and long-established community measures, including charity and educational programmes and is a specific feature of its £1 million Community Support Fund. The company also partners closely with FareShare and has been supplying food donations since 2015 and continues to do so alongside the Spring Chicken initiative.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Moy Park team members pictured with Chris Leech from Craigavon Area Foodbank. Craigavon Area Foodbank received the donations as part of the ‘Spring Chicken’ initiative established by Moy Park earlier this year to provide products to foodbanks local to its sites across NI and GB.

-

Craigavon Area Foodbank is one of the range of foodbanks to benefit from the support through what has been a particularly challenging time for many and has helped provide quality nutritious products to those struggling with everyday living costs and food poverty.

Chris Leech, Chairman of Craigavon Foodbank said: “At Craigavon Area Food Bank, we operate a project called ABC Community Food Hub and through this we have been able to support key community organisations, such as food banks and food pantries that provide much needed support.

Brian Moreland, Moy Park pictured alongside Chris Leech from Craigavon Area Foodbank. Craigavon Area Foodbank received the donations as part of the ‘Spring Chicken’ initiative established by Moy Park earlier this year to provide products to foodbanks local to its sites across NI and GB.

“The generous donations from Moy Park enabled us to provide high quality food to families and individuals in need. Fresh meat supplements our ambient food provision, enabling families to eat healthy and nutritious meals and the people that we support really enjoy the diversity of products supplied by Moy Park, which enable them to eat well at a time of stress and crisis.

"Moy Park has also been supporting us by providing pre-cooked chicken products which reduces cooking times and therefore the cost of electricity required to prepare a meal. It’s great to see people excited about the food choices we can provide through this support from Moy Park, giving them the choice of chicken products that they enjoy eating – especially the chicken goujons for the kids!”

Spring Chicken vouchers are available weekly through the scheme from local Moy Park sites and the company is encouraging foodbanks in their areas to avail of the support.